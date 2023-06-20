Paddy Sowing Picking Up In Some Areas: Agriculture Commissioner

Sowing of paddy, the main kharif crop, is underway in areas which received monsoon rains and the planting is picking up as the monsoon progresses in different parts of the country, Agriculture Commissioner PK Singh said on Tuesday.

"Paddy sowing has just started and it has been good so far in areas which have received rainfall. It is picking up as the monsoon progresses in different parts of the country," Singh told PTI.

In some parts, farmers have started preparing nurseries, he said. In nurseries, the paddy seeds are first sown and raised into young plants. The plants are then uprooted and replanted in the main field.