Over 6.13 Crore ITRs Filed For 2022-23 Fiscal

Over 6.13 crore tax returns for income earned in 2022-23 has been filed so far, as the last date for ITR filing by salaried persons and entities which are not required to get their accounts audited ends Monday midnight.

31 Jul 2023, 4:31 PM IST
BQPrime
"6.13 crore #ITRs have been filed till yesterday (July 30). 11.03 lakh ITRs have been filed upto 12 noon today (July 31)," the Income Tax department tweeted.

Last year, about 5.83 crore income tax returns were filed till July 31.

The I-T department asked filers to connect on orm@cpc.incometax.gov.in if they need any assistance.

