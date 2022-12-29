One Out Of Six Loan Accounts Under ECLGS Turned Into NPA: RBI Report

Credit growth to micro, small and medium enterprises can be attributed to loans given under the emergency credit line guarantee scheme, but about one-sixth, by number, are turning into non-performing assets, according to a report by the Reserve Bank of India.

Launched in May 2020 to help cushion the adverse impact of the pandemic on businesses, a total of Rs 2.82 lakh crore was disbursed under the scheme as of September 2022. Commercial banks disbursed Rs 2.46 lakh crore out of the overall amount, the Financial Stability report said.

"Disaggregated analysis of borrowers availing the ECLGS indicates that majority of the smaller borrowers belonged to the micro enterprises category," the report said.

While 87% of the total loan accounts under ECLGS belong to micro enterprises, they took on 24% of the total loans disbursed under the scheme.