ONDC Invites More Buyers, Sellers As Merchant Onboarding Grows

The government is inviting more buyer and seller apps to join the Open Network for Digital Commerce.

This comes on the heels of digital payments provider PhonePe's foray into e-commerce through the recently unveiled 'Pincode' app.

ONDC is a virtual network backed by the Commerce Ministry that brings together multiple buyer and seller platforms and logistics partners under the same space in a bid to democratise e-commerce.

Merchants or individual business owners can also join the network or be connected with a seller app, which is present on the ONDC network.

"We are inviting each buyer and each seller to join the network," Sanjiv Singh, joint secretary, Department for Promotion of Industries and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce, said at a press conference on Thursday.

The goal is to reach every pincode and ensure citizens are served by the network, Singh said. The latest entrant into the buyer app service space is PhonePe, which launched its app 'Pincode' to serve as a hyperlocal e-commerce discovery platform built on top of the ONDC.

Sameer Nigam, founder and chief executive officer at PhonePe, unveiled the app, which is currently live only for customers in Bengaluru. The company aims to reach more cities and get up to one lakh orders per day on the app by December.

The network is planning to bring transparency to pricing mechanisms and even out unfair market concentration by offering individual customers access to a wide range of options.