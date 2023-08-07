Nirmala Sitharaman Says Government Taking Steps To Stabilise Tomato, Dal Prices

The government is monitoring the prices of essential food commodities such as tomatoes, onions and dal and is taking steps to augment domestic availability and stabilise the prices, according to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

"The government monitors the retail and wholesale prices of 22 essential food commodities submitted by the 536 price monitoring centres across the country," Sitharaman told the Lok Sabha on Monday, in a written reply during the monsoon session.

According to the Finance Minister, these steps include: