Nirmala Sitharaman Says Food Shouldn't Become Instrument In War Or Disruption

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that food shouldn't become an instrument in war or disruption and neither should fertiliser or fuel, as she highlighted concerns around domestic food security and global supply chain.

With global food insecurity, at least for some staples and essentials, there should be regional availability, she said while speaking at the Kautilya Economic Conclave on Friday.

"...There should be a regional balance that you need, if not a countrywide balance. So that at least within a region, you can have sufficiency and surety that your food basket will always be ready. (Because) if you depend on global sourcing, you also have to factor in global risks," she said.