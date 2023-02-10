New Tax Regime To Leave Higher Disposable Income In Hands Of People: Finance Minister

Sitharaman said the new tax regime announced in the Budget is 'very attractive' as the tax exemption limit has been hiked to Rs 3 lakh, from Rs 2.5 lakh earlier. Besides, a standard deduction of Rs 50,000, too, has been allowed under the scheme.

This new tax regime will benefit the majority of middle-class taxpayers, she said, adding that the rebate has been provided on an income of up to Rs 7 lakh.