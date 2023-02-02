New Tax Regime 'Sweetened' To Benefit Maximum Number Of Taxpayers: CBDT Chairman

The new income tax regime for filing returns has been 'sweetened' in the Budget 2023-24 and it will be beneficial for maximum number of taxpayers as they can enjoy a 'reduced' tax rate, CBDT Chairman Nitin Gupta said.

Speaking to PTI during a post-Budget interview, Gupta said the intent of the government while announcing the new slabs and rates under the new tax regime is to gradually "do away with deductions and exemptions" so that the "long-standing demand of reduction of taxes for individual taxpayers and entities can be met."

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the Budget 2023-24 in the Parliament on Wednesday, said the government has made the new income tax regime more attractive for taxpayers and has thus brought about "substantial changes" in its structure for the benefit of the middle class.