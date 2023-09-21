New 20% TCS Rule On International Spends Comes Into Effect On Oct. 1 — BQ Explains

Starting Oct. 1, outward foreign remittances could be subject to a higher tax collected at source, or TCS, under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme, when it crosses the threshold of Rs 7 lakh in a particular financial year.

This could even be as high as 20% from the earlier rate of 5%, except in cases where the nature of payment is for education or medical purposes.

Under LRS, the Reserve Bank of India allows remittances up to $2,50,000 in a financial year. The new TCS rates under LRS, which were first mentioned in the Union budget speech 2023 were said to be mooted after the tax department noted discrepancies between LRS payments of individuals and their disclosed incomes.

While the new rates bring no change to medical or educational expenses, the impact is likely to be felt by those who make investments in assets such as real estate, bonds, stocks outside India, and on tour packages or gifts sent to non-residents.

Section 206C, sub-section 1G of the Income Tax Act, 1961, allows for TCS collection on LRS transactions and on the sale of overseas tour packages.