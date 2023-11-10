Net Direct Tax Jumps 22% To Rs 10.6 Lakh Crore
Collections of corporate tax rose 12.48% and personal income tax grew 31.26%, says the CBDT.
Direct tax collections surged from April to Nov. 9 of the current fiscal by 22%.
Net direct taxes rose to Rs 10.6 lakh crore, which is 58.15% of the budgetary estimates for the fiscal, the Central Board of Direct Taxes said on Friday.
Personal income tax reported growth in the current fiscal, outstripping corporate taxes, according to the release.
Provisional figures as on Nov. 9 are as follows:
Gross collections: Rs 12.37 lakh crore (17.59% increase YoY).
Net collections: Rs 10.6 lakh crore (21.82% increase YoY).
Refunds: Rs 1.77 lakh crore.
The Union budget estimated a collection of Rs 9.22 lakh crore in corporate income taxes and Rs 9 lakh crore in personal income taxes, totalling Rs 18.2 lakh crore.
The CBDT said that direct taxes continued to register steady growth, with net growth in corporate income tax collections at 12.48% and personal income tax collections and securities transaction tax at 31.26%.