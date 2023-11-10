Net Direct Tax Jumps 22% To Rs 10.6 Lakh Crore

Direct tax collections surged from April to Nov. 9 of the current fiscal by 22%.

Net direct taxes rose to Rs 10.6 lakh crore, which is 58.15% of the budgetary estimates for the fiscal, the Central Board of Direct Taxes said on Friday.

Personal income tax reported growth in the current fiscal, outstripping corporate taxes, according to the release.

Provisional figures as on Nov. 9 are as follows: