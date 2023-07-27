Nestle India, Indian Hotels, ACC, Dr Lal Pathlabs Q1 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Nestle India Ltd. is set to report its results for the quarter ended June on Thursday.

The FMCG major is likely to post a net profit of Rs 703.82 crore and revenue of Rs 4,800.93 crore during the quarter under review, according to a survey of analysts' estimates done by Bloomberg.

Indian Hotels Co. will also report its first quarter earnings. Revenue is expected to be Rs 1,439.68 crore, while net profit could touch Rs 222.87 crore, according to Bloomberg consensus estimates.

ACC Ltd. is expected to report revenue of Rs 5,517.4 crore and net profit of Rs 609.1 crore, according to estimates.

Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd. is expected to report a top line of Rs 548.07 crore for Q1 FY24, while the Bloomberg analysts estimated the healthcare company’s net profit at Rs 73.28 crore.

Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd., Greenlam Industries Ltd., Accelya Solutions India Ltd., Ajanta Pharma Ltd., Arvind Ltd., Astec LifeSciences Ltd., Bajaj Finserv Ltd., Bajaj Holdings and Investment Ltd., Bharat Electronics Ltd., Blue Dart Express Ltd., Birlasoft Ltd., Coromandel International Ltd., Foseco India Ltd., RailTel Corp. of India Ltd., PSP Projects Ltd., Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust, NDTV Ltd., Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd., NACL Industries Ltd., LG Balakrishnan and Bros Ltd., Laurus Labs Ltd., Latent View Analytics Ltd., and Jyoti Resins and Adhesives Ltd. will also report their Q1 FY24 financial results on Thursday.

Others who will be announcing their Q1 FY24 financial results on Thursday include JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd., Intellect Design Arena Ltd., Indus Towers Ltd., Indian Bank Ltd., IIFL Finance Ltd., Indian Energy Exchange Ltd., Home First Finance Company India Ltd., ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Ltd., Westlife Foodworld Ltd., Welspun Specialty Solutions Ltd., Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd., Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd., Trident Ltd., Symphony Ltd., Sundram Fasteners Ltd., Sterlite Technologies Ltd., Supreme Petrochem Ltd., Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd., Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd., Shriram Finance Ltd., Saregama India Ltd., and Sagar Cements Ltd.