Mutual Funds' SIP Collection Jumps 31% In 2022 On Higher Retail Participation

SIP is an investment methodology offered by mutual funds wherein an individual saver can invest a fixed amount in a chosen scheme periodically at fixed intervals—say once a month, instead of making a lump sum investment. The SIP instalment amount can be as small as Rs 500 per month.

The SIP book has grown consistently from Rs 11,305 crore in December 2021 to an all-time high of Rs 13,573 crore in December 2022. This was also the third time in a row, when monthly SIP contributions touched over Rs 13,000 crore.