MoS Agriculture Pitches For Mass Adoption Of New Farm Technologies

Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary on Friday said mass adoption of new technologies like drones, artificial intelligence (AI) and precision farming in the agriculture sector is essential for India to achieve $5 trillion economy milestone.

"... we need to leverage new technologies, such as drones, AI, precision farming, blockchain in farming to achieve Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s near future target of $5 trillion economy", the minister said while addressing an event organised by agro-chemical firm Dhanuka Group.