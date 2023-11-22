Monetary Policy Needs To Remain Watchful: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

Monetary policy needs to remain watchful and disinflationary as headline inflation remains vulnerable to food price shocks, according to RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

The headline inflation remains vulnerable to recurring and overlapping food price shocks coming from global factors and adverse weather events, Das said at the FIBAC 2023 conference in Mumbai.

The frequency and intensity of such shocks have increased in recent periods, he said. "Monetary policy in such a scenario needs to remain watchful and actively disinflationary while supporting growth."

The monetary policy actions of the Reserve Bank of India over the last one-and-a-half years have facilitated significant softening of headline inflation to 4.9% in October. The moderation in core inflation, in particular, is noteworthy, according to Das.