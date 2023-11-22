Monetary Policy Needs To Remain Watchful: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
Movements in the rupee are consistent with the strength of the underlying macro-fundamentals, Das said.
Monetary policy needs to remain watchful and disinflationary as headline inflation remains vulnerable to food price shocks, according to RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.
The headline inflation remains vulnerable to recurring and overlapping food price shocks coming from global factors and adverse weather events, Das said at the FIBAC 2023 conference in Mumbai.
The frequency and intensity of such shocks have increased in recent periods, he said. "Monetary policy in such a scenario needs to remain watchful and actively disinflationary while supporting growth."
The monetary policy actions of the Reserve Bank of India over the last one-and-a-half years have facilitated significant softening of headline inflation to 4.9% in October. The moderation in core inflation, in particular, is noteworthy, according to Das.
The actions include prioritisation of inflation ahead of growth, narrowing the liquidity adjustment facility corridor, increasing the policy repo rate by 250 basis points, draining out excess liquidity, besides the supply-side measures by the union government.
On the exchange rate front, the rupee has exhibited low volatility and orderly movements relative to peers despite elevated U.S. treasury yields and a stronger dollar. Movements in the rupee are consistent with the strength of the underlying macro-fundamentals and the reassuring availability of buffers, Das said.
"I must add that our actions over the past one and a half years did not engender any financial stability risks as witnessed in some advanced economies in the early part of 2023," he said.
This may be attributed to the regulatory requirements prescribed by the RBI, which banks are expected to follow to manage their interest rate risk. These requirements act as safeguards for future stress that may arise when the upturn of the interest rate cycle takes place, he explained.