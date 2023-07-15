Modi Urges French Industry Leaders To Look At Investment Opportunities In India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged French industry leaders to look at investment opportunities in infrastructure and other segments of the economy and become part of the Indian growth story.

Addressing the India-France CEO forum along with French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday, Modi highlighted the ongoing economic reforms and the initiatives taken by his government in renewables, startups, pharma, IT, digital payments and infrastructure to foster business.

The forum consisted of 16 CEOs from the French side and 24 from the Indian side from diverse sectors, including aviation, manufacturing, defence, technology, and energy, among others.