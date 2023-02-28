Mizoram To Host G20 Meeting From March 1-3, Says Chief Minister Zoramthanga

Mizoram will host a G20 meeting from March 1-3, where business delegates and diplomats from across the world are expected to participate, Chief Minister Zoramthanga said on Tuesday.

Around 85 local startups will also take part in the event at the Mizoram University on the western outskirts of Aizawl, he said.

“The G20 meeting will bring together several policymakers, business leaders, along with representatives of multilateral organisations,” Zoramthanga told a press conference here.