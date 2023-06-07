Minimum Assured Return Scheme In Works, To Be Launched Soon: PFRDA Chairman

"We are considering that product. We have made some progress. We will come out with that product and at the same time that one would have to see that the return should be attractive," he said. With regard to Atal Pension Yojana, he said, PFRDA aims to increase enrolment under the scheme and Regional Rural Bank is doing well on this count.

He also said that there are about 5.3 crore subscribers of Atal Pension Yojana. This year the target for enrolment is 1.3 crore as against 1.2 crore last year.

Atal Pension Yojana has generated 9% return and the government has assured gap funding for the scheme. Asked about progress made by the finance secretary-headed panel to review the pension system for government employees, Mohanty, who is a member of the panel, said, it is too pre-mature to comment on it.

As per its terms of reference, the committee would suggest measures to modify the same with a view to improve upon the pensionary benefits of government employees covered under the NPS, keeping in view the fiscal implications and impact on overall budgetary space, so that fiscal prudence is maintained to protect the common citizens.