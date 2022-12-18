Microfinance Loans Up 11% To Rs 71,916 Crore In Q2FY23
Microfinance loans worth Rs 64,899 crore were disbursed during the same period a year ago.
Microfinance loans in India grew by nearly 11% to Rs 71,916 crore during the second quarter of the current fiscal, industry data showed.
In terms of volume, a total of 1.81 crore loans were disbursed during Q2 FY22-23, as against 1.85 crore loans in Q2FY21-22, as per the latest report by Microfinance Institutions Network.
According to the MFIN Micrometer Q2FY22-23 report, the country's microfinance loan portfolio stood at over Rs 3 lakh crore at end-September 2022, serving 6.2 crore unique borrowers with 12 crore loan accounts.
"The overall microfinance industry currently has a total gross loan portfolio of Rs 3,00,974 crore as on September 30, 2022... an increase of 23.5% year-on-year over Rs 2,43,737 crore as on September 30, 2021," the report said.
Of the total micro loans outstanding, the largest share of 37.7% is held by 13 banks, amounting to Rs 1,13,565 crore.
NBFC-MFIs are the second largest provider of micro-credit with a loan amount outstanding of Rs 1,10,418 crore, accounting for 36.7% of total industry portfolio.
The average loan disbursed per account during the quarter stood at Rs 40,571, up by around 12% against the same quarter of FY21.
Among others, small finance banks have a total loan amount outstanding of Rs 50,029 crore, constituting a share of 16.6%.
Non-banking finance companies constitute another 7.9% and other micro finance institutions account for 1.1% of the microfinance sector.
The report said microfinance active loan accounts increased by 14.2% during past the 12 months to 12 crore as on Sept. 30, 2022.
In terms of regional distribution of GLP, east, northeast and south accounted for 63.9% of the total portfolio.
State-wise, Tamil Nadu is the largest state in terms of portfolio outstanding, followed by Bihar and West Bengal.
"In Q2FY23, microfinance industry touched Rs 3,00,974 crore mark of portfolio outstanding. NBFC-MFIs have also collectively crossed the Rs 1 lakh crore mark, though banks still have the majority share in microfinance market."
"The CAGR of the industry in the last five years has been a healthy 22.2% despite two years of disruption due to the pandemic," said Alok Misra, CEO and Director, MFIN.
The growth momentum is likely to pick up further as the estimated credit demand is expected to be Rs 17-20 lakh crore by 2025, he added.
Microfinance industry body MFIN is an RBI-recognised self-regulatory organisation.