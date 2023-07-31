Maruti Suzuki, Gail India, UPL Q1 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Maruti Suzuki is set to report its results for the quarter ended June on Monday.

The auto major is likely to post a net profit of Rs 2,466.3 crore and revenue of Rs 31,832.8 crore on a standalone basis during the quarter under review, according to a survey of analysts' estimates done by Bloomberg.

GAIL India will also report its first-quarter earnings. Revenue is expected to be Rs 33,030.9 crore, while net profit could touch Rs 2,740.9 crore, according to Bloomberg consensus estimates.

UPL Ltd. is expected to report revenue of Rs 10,429.27 crore and a net profit of Rs 468.48 crore, according to estimates.

Adani Green, Adani Transmission, Asahi India Glass, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar, Best Agrolife, Bosch, Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances, Castrol India, Go Fashion (India), Heritage Foods, H.G. Infra Engineering, HIL, and HMA Agro Industries will also report their Q1 FY24 financial results on Monday.

Others who will be announcing their Q1 FY24 financial results on Monday include Infobeans Technologies, India Pesticides, IRB Infrastructure Developers, JBM Auto, Kaynes Technology India, Kei Industries, Lakshmi Machine Works, Maruti Suzuki India, Navin Fluorine International, Nocil, Oberoi Realty, Petronet LNG, Power Grid, Prakash Industries, R Systems International, Som Distilleries and Breweries, Shivalik Bimetal Controls, Sumitomo Chemical India, Transport Corporation of India, and Welspun India.