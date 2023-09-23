Make MDBs Not Just Quantitatively Bigger But Qualitatively Better, Says Larry Summers

Institutions such as Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs) will need to be not just quantitatively bigger but qualitatively better, according to former United States Treasury Secretary Larry Summers.

Delivering a lecture in New Delhi on the reform of MDBs, Summers called for the assessment of MBDs with a richer sweep of metrics, including project effectiveness, speed, and the extent of collaboration with partners. He also added that MDBs need an independent expert review on an ongoing basis.

In his lecture, titled 'World Is On Fire,' he extensively spoke on climate change mitigation and the role of MDBs.

"The world is on fire. It is literally on fire if you look at the number of not acres, not hectares of square miles that have burned in the last year. It is figuratively on fire if you think about the consequences of climate change for people everywhere. It is a broader sense, it is on fire if we think of the threat that we have to contain in terms of climate change," he said.

While speaking on finding new financial engineering to increase lending levels, Summers added, "..for too long, they (MDBs) have held a privileged, narrow, and blinkered conception of financial risk relative to a broader and more humane concept of planetary risk and lent less than their capacity."

The reform of MDBs has been a key agenda item for India's G20. Under the Indian presidency, Summers, along with 15th Finance Commission chairman N.K. Singh, formed an Independent Expert Group (IEG) to deliver a report on the reform of such financial institutions.

The first part of the report, submitted in July, mandated a triple agenda and tripling sustainable lending levels by 2030.