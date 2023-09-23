Make MDBs Not Just Quantitatively Bigger But Qualitatively Better, Says Larry Summers
Institutions such as Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs) will need to be not just quantitatively bigger but qualitatively better, according to former United States Treasury Secretary Larry Summers.
Delivering a lecture in New Delhi on the reform of MDBs, Summers called for the assessment of MBDs with a richer sweep of metrics, including project effectiveness, speed, and the extent of collaboration with partners. He also added that MDBs need an independent expert review on an ongoing basis.
In his lecture, titled 'World Is On Fire,' he extensively spoke on climate change mitigation and the role of MDBs.
"The world is on fire. It is literally on fire if you look at the number of not acres, not hectares of square miles that have burned in the last year. It is figuratively on fire if you think about the consequences of climate change for people everywhere. It is a broader sense, it is on fire if we think of the threat that we have to contain in terms of climate change," he said.
While speaking on finding new financial engineering to increase lending levels, Summers added, "..for too long, they (MDBs) have held a privileged, narrow, and blinkered conception of financial risk relative to a broader and more humane concept of planetary risk and lent less than their capacity."
The reform of MDBs has been a key agenda item for India's G20. Under the Indian presidency, Summers, along with 15th Finance Commission chairman N.K. Singh, formed an Independent Expert Group (IEG) to deliver a report on the reform of such financial institutions.
The first part of the report, submitted in July, mandated a triple agenda and tripling sustainable lending levels by 2030.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Met the G20 Independent Expert Group on Strengthening MDBs, co-convened by Larry Summers, former United States Treasury Secretary and 15th Finance Commission chairman N.K.Singh on Saturday.
Carbon Pricing
The concept of carbon pricing, or levying a charge in line with carbon emissions, has been a topic of concern for developing economies. India too has expressed apprehensions about similar initiatives where decarbonisation efforts might come at the cost of development in emerging economies.
Summers suggested that attempts at carbon pricing alone might not go down well with developing economies but would need more renewable energy. As much as carbon pricing is important, even more important is the dissemination of economically competitive, renewable energy, he said.
"I believe that the world’s people are not going to accept a vast and sharp increase in the price of energy. The people of the developing world are not going to say that it is okay for the people of the developed world to pull up the gangplank on development by insisting that they have used up the atmosphere’s capacity and others cannot use energy in the way that they have," he added.
A New Kind Of MDB?
Answering a question from Poonam Gupta, director general at NCEAR, on whether there is a need for new institutions to emerge with a newer goverance structure, Summers noted that there was a possibility for that, but just not quite yet.
He noted that the IEG report was too focused on reform as there was much urgency, experience, and knowledge in the existing development banks that could be put to use instead of creating new institutions that would need more time and might not actually be able to get to a reasonable scale and leverage quickly.
"...it would be my advice to the leadership and staff of the existing institutions that the world is watching and that the world is not patient. And then this is their last clear chance, and if they're not able to move and move dramatically, that direction you suggest (for newer institutions) is likely to be the direction in which the world comes. But I think not quite yet."