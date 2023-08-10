Logistics, Labour Upskilling Needed To Support India Growth Story, Says S&P's Deepa Kumar

India needs to focus on building logistic capacity at its grassroots level, including upskilling its labour force, to create opportunities to achieve 6.7% growth through fiscal 2031, according to S&P Global's Deepa Kumar.

At an absolute grassroots-level, India needs to build up its logistics capacities to become more export-oriented, and secondly, it needs to upskill its labour, Kumar, the head of Asia Pacific country risk at S&P Global Market Intelligence, told BQ Prime's Muralidhar Swaminathan.

This will ensure quantity and quality in the manufacturing sector, she said.

Kumar sees the manufacturing sector growing hand-in-hand with India's services sector. Services is already contributing about 53-54% to India's GDP today, whereas the manufacturing sector is currently adding about 18%. The government has set up a target for the manufacturing sector to reach about 25% of its GDP in the next few years, Kumar said.