Lithium Reserves In Jammu And Kashmir To Be Auctioned: Mines Minister

The lithium reserves that have been discovered in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district will be auctioned by the Union territory's administration, Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi informed Parliament on Monday.

The response came on a question by Rajya Sabha MP Jawahar Sircar, who was enquiring about the manner in which these lithium reserves will be exploited.

"The Salal-Haimana mineral block in Kashmir's Reasi district will be auctioned as Composite License by the Government of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir," Joshi said, in a written answer to the Upper House. "The exploitation of lithium will depend upon successful auction of the mineral block."