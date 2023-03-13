BQPrimeEconomy & FinanceLithium Reserves In Jammu And Kashmir To Be Auctioned: Mines Minister
Lithium Reserves In Jammu And Kashmir To Be Auctioned: Mines Minister

Mining will be carried out according to the environmental clearance granted by the Ministry of Environment, said Pralhad Joshi.
13 Mar 2023, 4:50 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Freepik)</p></div>
(Source: Freepik)
The lithium reserves that have been discovered in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district will be auctioned by the Union territory's administration, Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi informed Parliament on Monday.

The response came on a question by Rajya Sabha MP Jawahar Sircar, who was enquiring about the manner in which these lithium reserves will be exploited.

"The Salal-Haimana mineral block in Kashmir's Reasi district will be auctioned as Composite License by the Government of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir," Joshi said, in a written answer to the Upper House. "The exploitation of lithium will depend upon successful auction of the mineral block."

The timeline or plan of action for auctioning of the block will be readied by Jammu and Kashmir. Mining will be carried out according to the environmental clearance granted by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, said Joshi.

Last month, the Geological Survey of India had announced the discovery of lithium-inferred resources of 5.9 million tonnes in Salal-Haimana area of Reasi district.

Vivek Punj
Vivek Punj
