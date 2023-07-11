'Let's Talk Crypto,' RBI Deputy Governor Tells Bankers

While the Reserve Bank of India considers cryptocurrencies "speculative", the regulator is willing to have an "informed debate" on digital tokens, according to Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar.

"If there is an informed debate, you don't have to rely on advertisements to understand the products," he said at an event on Tuesday hosted by the Indian Banks' Association in Mumbai about the path forward for India's central bank digital currency ambitions.

He has yet to hear a clearly reasoned answer that lays out why any of the cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and Ethereum are either assets or currencies by themselves, Sankar said.

While the RBI has long warned about the risks of unpegged cryptocurrencies and the pure speculative purposes they exist for, Sankar also said stablecoins—tokens pegged to currencies such as the U.S. dollar—can present risks as well.

"Stablecoins are only beneficial to a few countries whose currencies they are linked to," Sankar said, referring to such tokens pegged to the U.S. dollar or the euro. "For others, stablecoins can pose an existential threat to policy sovereignty."