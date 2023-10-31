Lenders Get Prudent On Rural Financing Amid Sluggish Revival
An overview of the management commentaries after results shows that lenders are identifying fault lines in rural economic recovery
India’s banks and non-bank lenders are raising the alarm on rural financing, both by monitoring closely and by cutting some exposure as a precautionary measure.
The subdued recovery of rural economy is due to a vicious loop of several consumption indicators, backed by the weaker monsoon this year.
"The health of rural households is not great—consumption is falling and production is negatively impacted due to adverse weather conditions. Falling core inflation is becoming a problem. So, credit being taken is not getting paid back,” according to Karan Mehrishi, an independent economist.
An overview of the management commentaries after Q2 FY24 earnings shows that lenders are identifying several fault lines in the rural economy’s recovery—inflation, uneven monsoon, low water reservoir levels, kharif and rabi crop, and even unemployment rate.
Lenders On Alert
While some, like the FMCG companies, are now vocalising subdued rural demand as a problem, others like banks and NBFCs are calling out muted tractor sales and increased delinquencies in the sub-Rs 50,000 loans category, among others.
As of Q2 FY24, Bajaj Finance Ltd. has cut about 14% of business in rural areas as a preventative measure, mainly to those who have more short-term loans on their back.
“…we have cut between 8% and 14% of the business in urban and rural (14% for rural and 8% in urban), as a preventive measure to those who have more smaller-ticket loans. While they may be short-term in nature, they represent imprudence,” said Rajeev Jain, managing director, Bajaj Finance, in a post results analyst call.
The decision came on the back of consistent monitoring of the rural B2C segment over a period, where the management was seeing growth in terms of leverage and risk metrics were not so stable.
While Bajaj Finance cut its rural business, others did their bit by raising concerns on the mixed signals in rural economic recovery.
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd. reported a 47.5% year-on-year fall in the net profit due to higher provisions in its tractor portfolio. The company's Vice Chairman and Managing Director Ramesh Iyer explained in an analyst call that this "temporary pressure" on profit was mainly due to postponement of cash flows in a few markets due to delayed monsoon.
"The GS-3 (gross stage) ended up at 4.3(%) type level, and this temporary increase in the tractor portfolio, which went up by about Rs 300-odd crore for us, has caused a little additional provision that we had to make," he said.
In a conversation with BQ Prime, Iyer also added that Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Ltd. is taking a conscious call to move away from deep rural financing towards affordable housing. This was owing to “vulnerabilities” in the former due to various on-ground conditions, he said.
Hindustan Unilever Ltd., too, in its earnings call explained that since consumers are yet to experience deflation, the volume recovery has been gradual.
"...rural demand remained subdued, with volumes continuing to decline marginally on a two-year basis. Price growth in the market is tailing off as expected with FMCG players continuing to pass on the benefit of lower input costs to consumers," said Rohit Jawa, managing director and chief executive officer at HUL.
The root of the problem, however, lies in skewed growth and weak rural demand, visible in many consumption indicators, according to Rajani Sinha, chief economist at CareEdge Group.
The Vicious Loop
What is driving this skewed growth is a vicious loop of inflation, uneven monsoon, water reservoir levels, kharif and rabi crop, and unemployment rate.
The Consumer Price Index-based inflation stood at 5.02% in September, as compared with 6.83% in August, according to data from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.
"In the last few months, food inflation remained high, especially the prices of vegetables. Even now, it stays high for items like cereals, pulses, etc. This is something that is having more impact on rural demand than urban as in their spending basket, food has a higher share," Sinha said.
BQ Prime previously reported that the risk to rabi sowing remains elevated due to deficient monsoon in August and water reservoir level at 10-year low.
As of Aug. 24, the water storage in 146 monitored reservoirs was at 64% of their total capacity, which is six percentage points below their 10-year average, CareEdge said in an Aug. 29 note.
The resultant drop in yield and lower acreage would potentially lead to a demand-supply mismatch, only making the existing inflationary pressure on food basket worse, the report said.
Another high frequency indicator of the rural economy, tractor sales, are expected to be impacted by the uneven monsoon, also indicating a risk to farm income.
In a Sept. 13 note, Tanvi Shah, director of CareEdge Advisory and Research, noted that the domestic tractor industry growth is expected to moderate to 3%-5% in FY24.
"The deficit rainfall in eastern and southern India as well as the flooding in certain parts of north India, could further accentuate inflationary pressures thereby impacting tractor sales in the near term," it read.
The sticky unemployment data from rural India is another indication of weakness in the rural economy.
BQ Prime previously reported that the wedge between demand and supply for work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act rose to the highest in over two years.
According to CMIE data, even the unemployment rate in rural India showed a rising trend, as compared with urban India.
Rural Finance—The Road Ahead
"Delinquencies will get better if there is good rainfall and inflation is under control. And what hits Bajaj Finance now, will hit others too. It's just how they are choosing to react to it," according to Vinit Bolinjkar, head of research at Ventura Securities Ltd.
India's economic growth stays good but is not very broad-based; the rural space continues to struggle, according to Sinha.
An increase or decrease in finances to the rural economy depends a lot on the overall health of this space. Taking the current situation into account, things seem grim but there is hope, provided weather issues get better.
"There is a difference of opinion if it will get better or worse. Some banks have said that they are not too worried as they have well contained the risk. But we need to remember that the rural economy is considerably slow," said Amit Khurana, head of equity and research at Dolat Capital.
Punjab National Bank, despite high NPA in the agri book, is not worried. According to Atul Kumar Goel, managing director and chief executive officer, the higher bad loans are owing to legacy issues in the agriculture loan book. However, with improved underwriting and better collections, the new loans in the portfolio are tracking heathier, he told BQ Prime.
Shriram Finance Ltd., too, despite a marginal increase in gross and net stage 3 assets in farm equipment portfolio, on a quarter-on-quarter basis, is not too worried about it as it is seasonal.
"The uncertainties in monsoon did have some impact on the collections," Umesh Revankar, executive vice chairman of Shriram Finance, told BQ Prime.
"We do see good recovery in rural economy and in the demand. September rains have been very good and that has really helped. We do see increased crop acreage, especially for oilseeds... This will now help rabi crop," he said.