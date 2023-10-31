Lenders Get Prudent On Rural Financing Amid Sluggish Revival

While some, like the FMCG companies, are now vocalising subdued rural demand as a problem, others like banks and NBFCs are calling out muted tractor sales and increased delinquencies in the sub-Rs 50,000 loans category, among others.

As of Q2 FY24, Bajaj Finance Ltd. has cut about 14% of business in rural areas as a preventative measure, mainly to those who have more short-term loans on their back.

“…we have cut between 8% and 14% of the business in urban and rural (14% for rural and 8% in urban), as a preventive measure to those who have more smaller-ticket loans. While they may be short-term in nature, they represent imprudence,” said Rajeev Jain, managing director, Bajaj Finance, in a post results analyst call.

The decision came on the back of consistent monitoring of the rural B2C segment over a period, where the management was seeing growth in terms of leverage and risk metrics were not so stable.

While Bajaj Finance cut its rural business, others did their bit by raising concerns on the mixed signals in rural economic recovery.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd. reported a 47.5% year-on-year fall in the net profit due to higher provisions in its tractor portfolio. The company's Vice Chairman and Managing Director Ramesh Iyer explained in an analyst call that this "temporary pressure" on profit was mainly due to postponement of cash flows in a few markets due to delayed monsoon.

"The GS-3 (gross stage) ended up at 4.3(%) type level, and this temporary increase in the tractor portfolio, which went up by about Rs 300-odd crore for us, has caused a little additional provision that we had to make," he said.

In a conversation with BQ Prime, Iyer also added that Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Ltd. is taking a conscious call to move away from deep rural financing towards affordable housing. This was owing to “vulnerabilities” in the former due to various on-ground conditions, he said.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd., too, in its earnings call explained that since consumers are yet to experience deflation, the volume recovery has been gradual.

"...rural demand remained subdued, with volumes continuing to decline marginally on a two-year basis. Price growth in the market is tailing off as expected with FMCG players continuing to pass on the benefit of lower input costs to consumers," said Rohit Jawa, managing director and chief executive officer at HUL.

The root of the problem, however, lies in skewed growth and weak rural demand, visible in many consumption indicators, according to Rajani Sinha, chief economist at CareEdge Group.