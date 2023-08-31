ADVERTISEMENT
Key Infrastructure Sector Growth Rises To 8% In July
Production of steel, cement and electricity also grew in July, the data showed.
Growth of eight key infrastructure sectors rose to 8 per cent in July 2023 compared to 4.8% in the same month last year on expansion in production of coal, crude oil, and natural gas, according to the official data released on Thursday.
However, the core sector growth was lower in July compared to the previous month when it was 8.3%, the Commerce and Industry Ministry data showed.
The output growth of the eight sectors was also lower at 6.4% in April-July 2023-24 against 11.5% in the year-ago period.
