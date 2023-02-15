Kerala Unlikely To Meet Fiscal Target For FY24: India Ratings

Kerala, which is a highly-indebted state, may find it challenging to meet the fiscal deficit target set for the next fiscal in the annual budget, a rating agency said.

The Left Democratic Front government in Kerala presented its annual budget last week, projecting revenue and fiscal deficit at Rs 23,942 crore, or 2.1% of the gross state domestic product, and at Rs 39,662 crore, or 3.5% of the GSDP, respectively for 2023-24.

At this rate, the fiscal deficit would be just about touching the limits—3% of the GSDP—and additional 0.5%, subject to the central government conditions, according to India Ratings, which sees revenue and fiscal deficits to be higher at 2.4% and 3.9%, respectively of the GSDP in the next fiscal.

This, according to the rating agency, is mainly due to a shortfall in revenue receipts and the overstated nominal GSDP growth.

The state's revised revenue deficit for the current fiscal came in at Rs 19,916 crore, or 2% of the GSDP, compared to the 2022–23 budget estimate of Rs 22,968 crore or 2.3%.

Backed by a strong 12.2% in nominal GSDP growth in the current fiscal, the revenue receipts grew 10.8%, higher than the annual growth of 2.1% in current expenditure.

According to the revised estimate for the fiscal, even the fiscal account is expected to see an improvement, as the fiscal deficit is estimated to decline to Rs 36,764 crore, or 3.6% of the GSDP, from the budgeted Rs 39,117 crore, or 3.9%—which is significantly better than the agency's estimate of 4.4% due to the higher-than-expected nominal GSDP and curtailment in expenditure.

The Finance Minister is trying to meet the deficit due to low revenue receipts by compressing expenditure.

According to the budget, the absolute slippage in revenue receipt in the current fiscal is around Rs 4,830 crore, while the slippage on account of tax revenue is expected to be Rs 3,846 crore. The gap in the state's own tax revenue is pegged at Rs 3,909 crore, but the state's share in central taxes almost matched the budget estimate.

Non-tax revenue slippage is pegged at Rs 984 crore from the budgeted numbers. Although the state's own non-tax revenue increased by Rs 3,585 crore, it could not offset the lower central grant which was only Rs 4,569 crore.

In line with the lower revenue receipt, the total expenditure was cut by Rs 6,868 crore by trimming revenue expenditure to the tune of Rs 7,882 crore. All committed expenditure heads, namely interest, salary and pension accounts, are now lower than the budget estimate.

The agency said that at the core of the budget proposal is the assumption that FY24 will see a nominal GSDP growth of 11.2%. But the agency said this is ambitious as the state's historical trend was 10% between FY15 and FY20 and thus the nominal GSDP growth is likely to be only 10.5% in FY24.

According to the agency, the state's own tax revenue assumption, pegged at 15.5%, is slightly optimistic, which is 7.2% of the GSDP, up from 6.9% in FY23 and 6.4% in FY22.

However, the agency finds the non-tax revenue targets reasonable as it is budgeted at Rs 32,955 crore in FY24, down from Rs 41,296 crore in FY23, mainly due to the expectation of receiving much lower grants from the Centre.

The agency also considers the revenue expenditure estimate to be convincing, which is budgeted at Rs 1,59,361 crore, 6.8% higher than FY23.

In FY24 budget, interest, salaries and pensions are estimated to grow at 5.2%, 4.3% and 5.8%, respectively over FY23 when these components had grown at 7.1%, -13.7% and -0.8%, respectively over FY22.

Even revenue expenditure, excluding interest, salary and pension, is budgeted to grow 9.6% in FY24, down from 14.9% in FY23.

Capex growth is modest at Rs 16,728 crore, which is 4.6% lower than FY23 when it grew 6.1% over FY22, the agency said.