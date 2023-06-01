Wall Street Banks Are Using AI to Rewire the World of Finance

“Every business, trading desk and investment group tries to understand it deeply,” Yuriy Nevmyvaka, head of the bank’s machine learning research group, said in an interview. “It’s in a safe and contained environment and it’s all within our walls.”

In fintech, Klarna Bank AB CEO Sebastian Siemiatkowski told Bloomberg TV on May 25 that all employees at the Swedish buy now, pay later fintech are offered a ChatGPT-4 account and encouraged to experiment with the new tech.

The push has some urging caution, with concerns over transparency and effectiveness. Many — including billionaire investor Warren Buffett — see the eagerness to embrace complex AI systems as a harbinger of future risks.

“When something can do all kinds of things, I get a little bit worried,” the chairman and chief executive officer of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. said at the company’s annual meeting on May 6. “Because I know we won’t be able to uninvent it.”

Lenders are no strangers to using tech to gain advantage, recruiting data scientists, machine-learning experts and even astrophysicists in recent years. Those investments are now bearing fruit.

Wells Fargo is using large language models to help determine what information clients must report to regulators and how they can improve their business processes. “It takes away some of the repetitive grunt work and at the same time we are faster on compliance,” said Chintan Mehta, the firm’s chief information officer and head of digital technology and innovation. The bank has also built a chatbot-based customer assistant using Google Cloud’s conversational AI platform, Dialogflow.

French bank BNP Paribas SA is using chatbots to answer client questions while AI seeks to detect and prevent fraud and money laundering. Similarly, Societe Generale SA’s Cast uses its computational power to scan for possible misconduct in capital markets. It operates in 26 languages to process 2.5 million hours of conversation and 347 million emails each year, the bank said.

Goldman Sachs analysts estimate that 300 million full-time jobs globally could be exposed to automation by generative AI, according to a report in March. That could include 35% of the business and financial operations industry in the US.