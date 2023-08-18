Jonathan Garner Says India Looks Expensive But For A Very Good Reason

While most investors cite expensive Indian market valuations as the key hindrance to going for a large overweight on India, Jonathan Garner of Morgan Stanley says that India's valuations are currently around one standard deviation above other markets and unlikely to get cheaper.

India looks expensive, he said, but it is expensive for a very good reason, and hence it is Morgan Stanley's largest 'overweight' currently. India currently has almost safe haven characteristics, according to Garner, chief Asia and emerging market strategist at the brokerage.

Foreign direct investment or private equity fundraising commitments to India have been at an all-time high, he said, and within the major shift seen in the investing landscape in Asia, India stands out because of the scale of the activity.

On the common fear of higher yields, Garner says that while yields have moved beyond what most commentators anticipated, defensive markets like Singapore, Indonesia, and India look better placed in a difficult environment. Indian markets are unlikely to revisit October lows, according to him.

From a global investor's perspective, the ability of Indian equity markets to deliver sustained compounded EPS growth relative to other markets at a much faster rate, is high, he said. "This kind of divergence is very striking, not something that we have seen before, and is very important for any global investor," according to Garner.

The key point about India is that it is proving to be a low beta market, and while there are a lot of concerns about the contagion impact of a Chinese slowdown, India's economy is not that integrated with China, Garner said. Therefore, he said, it may not get impacted much.

Current account deficit issues of the past being alleviated and not remaining issues in the foreseeable future is a big shift since it leads to the vulnerability of spikes in oil prices reducing significantly, according to Garner.