January CPI Inflation Surprise Hardens Chances Of Another 25 Bps Hike, Economists Say

Retail inflation in India breached the Reserve Bank of India's tolerance band—between 2% to 6%—in January after staying below it for three months starting October.

Consumer Price Index inflation was at 6.52% in January 2023, compared to 5.72% in December, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Monday. A Bloomberg poll of 35 economists had estimated CPI to come in at 6%.

Core inflation, on the other hand, stood at at 6.28% in January, compared to an Bloomberg estimate of 6.3%. The negative surprise on inflation was largely led by a rise in food prices.

Given that the CPI print is more than 50 basis points above the central bank's tolerance range, it may very well lead to further tightening in monetary policy in April, according to economists. While observers had been speculating about a possible pause in rate hikes in April, the inflation data could also make it harder for the monetary policy committee to find comfort in their effort towards controlling inflation so far.

Here's what economists made of January's inflation print and its implications:

Deutsche Bank

January's CPI print essentially neutralises improvement seen in the CPI trajectory post the positive surprise in Nov 2022, when CPI inflation unexpectedly cooled to 5.9% year-on-year.