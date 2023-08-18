Jan Dhan Accounts Breach 50-Crore Mark In August, Women Lead The Show

The total number of accounts opened under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana has breached the 50-crore mark as of Aug. 9.

Out of these accounts, 56% belong to women and 67% have been opened in rural or semi-urban areas, according to an official release from the Ministry of Finance on Friday. The total deposits in these accounts are above Rs 2.03 lakh crore and the average balance in them was Rs 4,076.

According to data from the official website, most of the deposits in accounts were dominated by public sector banks at Rs 1.59 lakh crore. This was followed by regional rural banks with total deposits at Rs 39,523.7 crore and private sector banks at Rs 5,755.5 crore.

Reports from April suggested that among the public sector banks, State Bank of India dominated the show with 36% beneficiaries, followed by Bank of Baroda and Punjab National Bank with 17% and 12% beneficiaries, respectively.