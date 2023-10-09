Israel-Hamas War: India's Trade Unlikely To Be Impacted

India's merchandise trade with Israel is limited, and the war with Hamas is unlikely to have an impact unless it escalates.

India enjoys a positive balance of trade with Israel. Between April and June, exports to Israel amounted to $1.4 billion, making up 1% of all merchandise exports. In the last financial year, exports to Israel were at $8.5 billion, making up 1.9% of merchandise exports.

In the April–June period, merchandise imports from Israel were at $0.9 billion, or 0.5% of all merchandise imports. In the last fiscal, imports were at $2.3 billion, accounting for 0.3% of India's merchandise imports.