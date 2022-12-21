Is The Credit Growth Revival Aiding India's Smallest Businesses?

While banks have the upper hand on the retail lending side, NBFCs seem better suited to servicing the credit needs of small enterprises, according to industry executives.

“Banks have so much more business that is easier to underwrite and that just walks in through the door,” Jairam Sridharan, managing director of Piramal Capital and Housing Finance, told BQ Prime.

Serving small businesses—especially ones that have cash-heavy operations—can end up being uneconomical for banks since the ticket sizes are tiny compared to the effort, he added. “For a bank, it might just not be worth the time,” he said.

But as enterprises get larger and develop more complex needs—foreign exchange services, for instance—banks invariably become better suited to service them.

The average ticket size for a loan made to a medium sized enterprise stood at Rs 1.4 crore in the final quarter of FY22, according to the Small Industries Development Bank of India's MSME Pulse report. Loans to small and micro-sized businesses, on the other hand, had an average ticket size of Rs 59 lakh and Rs 9 lakh, respectively.

“Banks may have slightly higher costs from the point of view of infrastructure, etc., but they also have a lower cost of funds,” Manish Kothari, business head of commercial banking at Kotak Mahindra Bank, told BQ Prime.

Unless an entity is using technology to fine tune their underwriting or generate leads, there is not much of a difference in the cost for banks and NBFCs, he said. Instead, the difference, according to Kothari, lies in risk appetite and the lender’s specialisation in a particular segment or geography. “NBFCs, invariably you will find, do take higher risks,” Kothari said.

Being concentrated in a specific cluster can also allow NBFCs to distribute their offerings more deeply, he said. “NBFCs also end up focusing more on the smaller companies because the pricing is better,” Kothari added.

Even though quarterly loan disbursements to MSMEs have doubled over the last two years, loan approval rates for the medium-risk tier segment have decreased for public sector banks and NBFCs, according to the MSME Pulse report.

Approval rates for private banks have remained unchanged at around 30-35%. Sticky approval rates amid a high credit demand environment could also indicate that lenders are yet to significantly change their risk appetite in the segment.