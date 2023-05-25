Investors From 21 Nations Get Angel Tax Exemption

The Central Board of Direct Taxes said on Wednesday that certain classes of persons and foreign entities had been exempted from the angel tax provision.

The move would encourage foreign portfolio investors from 21 nations to invest in startups with an exemption from angel tax.

The list of 21 countries include Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Korea, New Zealand, Norway, Russia, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom and the United States, according to a notification.