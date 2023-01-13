International Numbers On UPI May Solve Domestic Spending Pains For NRIs

India’s United Payments Interface could gain over 1.5 crore potential users by the end of April. This is a result of the National Payments Corp. of India’s decision to allow non-resident Indians to link UPI to their international phone numbers.

While non-residents can only use UPI with local phone numbers under current rules, the change will allow the linking of non-resident external and non-resident ordinary accounts with international phone numbers for UPI payments, according to a Jan. 11 circular from NPCI.

Both of these are domestic accounts, but non-resident (external) accounts are used to park foreign income, whereas non-resident ordinary accounts are for domestic income earned by NRIs. Both accounts allow only rupee-denominated deposits.

The move solves a domestic spending bottleneck for NRIs, since they were able to use debit cards for such accounts but not UPI. The linkage will allow users to both pay merchants with UPI and pay each other.

Merchant transactions accounted for 53% of UPI transactions by volume in December 2022, according to NPCI data. In value terms, P2P transactions accounted for 77% of the same month.

UPI registered a transaction volume of 7.8 billion in December 2022 for transactions amounting to Rs 12.8 lakh crore, according to NPCI data.