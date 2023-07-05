Global Central Banks Set to Diverge on Rates as Stubborn Inflation Stalks Fed, ECB

The RBNZ surprised watchers in May when, after delivering the expected 25 basis-point rate increase, it said its tightening cycle was over. Governor Adrian Orr and his Monetary Policy Committee have been among the most aggressive post-pandemic hikers, lifting the Official Cash Rate by 5.25 percentage points to 5.5% in little more than a year and a half. Now they appear confident they have done enough to return inflation to target over the coming two years.