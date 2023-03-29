Interchange On UPI Payments Via Prepaid Tools Will Push Interoperability, Competition

Starting in April, UPI payments over Rs 2,000 made via prepaid instruments— such as wallets or cards— will carry an interchange fee of 1.1%.

The fee will be applicable on person-to-merchant transactions and not on person-to-person transactions, according to a March 24 circular from the National Payments Corp. of India.

"The interchange charges introduced are only applicable for the PPI merchant transactions and there is no charge to customers," NPCI said in a statement on Wednesday. There are also no charges for the bank account to bank account based UPI payments, it said.

Interchange fee is typically associated with card payments and accounts for the cost of accepting, processing and authorising transactions. In the case of UPI payments made via PPIs, the interchange fee will be borne by payment system participants.

"From now on, [Paytm Payments Bank] will earn 1.1% interchange revenue when Paytm Wallet customers (i.e., the KYC wallets issued by Paytm Payments Bank) make payment on merchants acquired by other payment aggregators or banks," Paytm said in an exchange filing on Monday.

While 1.1% is the blanket interchange introduced by the NPCI, some categories of transactions, such as telecom or agriculture, will attract an interchange fee of 0.70%.