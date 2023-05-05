Infravisioning With Vinayak Chatterjee: The Indian Port Sector's Turnaround Story

I am also talking about the potential of India's massive coastline. We have development of several ports already, but I am curious about how many more are currently under development and what kind of capacity could be added in the near to medium term?

Vinayak Chatterjee: The rate at which volume is growing–as I already said, the last 20 years we have seen a quadrupling of volume. So, it is simple to say that the minimum that will happen in the next 20 years will be quadrupling, if not more.

Now, a quadrupling requires again a significant increase in port capacity. Port capacity happens in two ways: one, it happens by creation of new ports and secondly, it happens by augmenting the capacity of an existing port by building more terminals, adding more berths, adding more terminals. So, both will come into play but there are some exciting horizons that have opened up.

One is that Indian ports operators are also going international. For example, the Adani Group is already present in Colombo and in Haifa port in Israel. There are others in discussion for port opportunities on the East African coastline or in the Bay of Bengal, Indian Ocean area.

But if you ask me even as of yesterday, there was a news item that Bangladesh has in a very friendly gesture opened up its ports, particularly the largest ones—the Chittagong called Chattogram—for transshipment of Indian goods up to the northeastern states. So, therefore, there's certainly going to be a vibrancy on some of the ports which are on the eastern coast, that face Bangladesh, they are going to see certain vibrancy.

But if you ask me, one of the most interesting developments right now is that the government has decided to build a transshipment terminal in the Andamans, in the Car Nicobar Islands. Historically, India has never had a transshipment port of any stature.

Transshipment means that a big vessel unloads containers and they get dispersed geographically into other smaller or equivalent ships. It's called transshipment. It's not the ultimate destination, but it's a bulk of cargo that it gets dispersed in a geographic region.

India didn't have a transshipment port of any size or stature and the government recognised it, so the request or proposal is out to build a world class transshipment centre in the Andamans.

I expect it to roll fast and if in the next three or four years, we have India developing a transshipment port in Andamans and in the Car Nicobar, it is certainly going to upset the existing patterns of established shipping routes from Dubai, Singapore and Colombo, as India starts pulling more traffic into Andamans. Much of it will be Indian traffic because our economy is growing so well. So, that's big excitement on the horizon and the other excitement is the creation of new ports.

There's a new port coming up in West Bengal, called Tajpur. Other bids are coming up in different areas. There is a port in Kerala, Vizhinjam, which is under development. So, there's a whole lot of action.

But funnily enough, what I find is that ports are not something that the Indian public can see, touch or feel. You can touch and feel an airport, you can see a Vande Bharat train rushing across the countryside. You can see national highway roads on which you and I can travel, but ports are very much a distant activity and therefore does not get the kind of visibility and the attention from Aam Aadmi for example, and the media also doesn't report too much on ports.