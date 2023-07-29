Inflation To Remain Above RBI's Target In FY24, Interest Rate Cuts To Be Delayed: Nomura

Inflation is expected to remain above the Reserve Bank of India's target in fiscal 2024 amid surging food prices, according to Nomura.

The financial services company expects the consumer price index for July to rise to 6.5%, pushing the FY24 projection to 5.3% from an earlier estimate of 4.8%, it said in a note dated July 27.

The RBI's target inflation is 4%, with a tolerance of 2% upside and downside.

"Over the past month, surging food prices have changed India’s inflation outlook. While vegetable prices should eventually cool, pulse and cereal prices could prove stickier," it stated.

It anticipates headline inflation in August to remain in the 6–6.5% band as well.

However, core CPI is likely to drop below 5% year-on-year in July and then trend towards 4.5% by March 2024, it added.

"The changing inflation dynamics mean that the RBI will likely raise its FY24 inflation forecast at the Aug. 10 policy meeting, where we expect a hawkish hold."

The note underscored that while inflation breaching 6% in July would be optically bad, the jump would be almost entirely due to vegetables, while underlying inflation is moderating.