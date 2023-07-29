Inflation To Remain Above RBI's Target In FY24, Interest Rate Cuts To Be Delayed: Nomura
Nomura anticipates headline inflation inflation in August to remain in the 6-6.5% band as well.
Inflation is expected to remain above the Reserve Bank of India's target in fiscal 2024 amid surging food prices, according to Nomura.
The financial services company expects the consumer price index for July to rise to 6.5%, pushing the FY24 projection to 5.3% from an earlier estimate of 4.8%, it said in a note dated July 27.
The RBI's target inflation is 4%, with a tolerance of 2% upside and downside.
"Over the past month, surging food prices have changed India’s inflation outlook. While vegetable prices should eventually cool, pulse and cereal prices could prove stickier," it stated.
It anticipates headline inflation in August to remain in the 6–6.5% band as well.
However, core CPI is likely to drop below 5% year-on-year in July and then trend towards 4.5% by March 2024, it added.
"The changing inflation dynamics mean that the RBI will likely raise its FY24 inflation forecast at the Aug. 10 policy meeting, where we expect a hawkish hold."
The note underscored that while inflation breaching 6% in July would be optically bad, the jump would be almost entirely due to vegetables, while underlying inflation is moderating.
Food Inflation
Domestic food prices, especially vegetables, have been surging for at least a month now.
While the key reason for the spike was because of tomato prices that rose nearly 200% month-on-month in July, there are also broad-based price pressures across other vegetables (onions, potatoes), cereals, pulses, and spices, the note stated.
"The rise in vegetable prices (ex-tomatoes) is due to seasonal factors, but late and skewed monsoons have impacted crop sowing, and although it has improved for rice lately, the sowing of pulses is still tracking around 10% below year-ago levels."
While the government's intervention in the open market for tomatoes has started to cool tomato prices, its fuller, nationwide impact will most likely become visible only in August, while seasonal pressures should continue to support stronger momentum for other vegetable prices, according to Nomura.
"While vegetable prices should eventually cool due to a mix of favourable seasonal patterns and supply-side measures, price inflation in pulses and cereals could prove much stickier," it added.
Delayed Rate Cuts
Nomura now expects the rate cuts by the RBI to begin in February 2024, due to the rise in headline inflation, "domestic demand holding up better than expected, and a delayed U.S. recession."
It had previously anticipated interest rate cuts in October 2023.
While it pushed the timing of the first cut, it now increased the quantum of cumulative cuts in this cycle to 100bps in 2024, from the previous view of 75bps in the second half of FY24. This is due to the risk of lower growth and inflation extending into the first half of FY25, it added.