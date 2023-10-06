Inflation Expectations Ease, Consumer Confidence Picks Up: RBI

Inflation expectations of households eased in September, while consumer confidence rose to the highest in four years, according to surveys by the RBI.

Households' perception of current inflation has moderated by 50 basis points since the July round of the survey to 8.4% in September, according to the bi-monthly inflation expectations survey of households.

Median inflation expectations of households declined by 90 bps and 40 bps for three months and one-year-ahead periods, respectively, to reach 9.1% and 9.9%.

Inflation expectations have reverted to single-digits for the first time since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.