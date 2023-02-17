Industry Needs To Match Green Expectations Of Global Market: Nirmala Sitharaman

India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that industries that are keen to invest and expand must ensure technology-driven investments to match the green expectations of the global market.

Exporters will be assessed by "a green measuring yard", she said, at a post-budget session in Bhubaneswar on Friday. Along with her team, she addressed industry representatives and the media in separate sessions.

"If steel, which goes from India, is not going to be green, nobody is going to import or they will levy huge barriers, which are non-tariff barriers," she warned steel manufacturers.

Industries also need to hire regular 'plus' workforce or skilled labour for the same, Sitharaman said.