Indostar Capital Finance Shares Fall 5% After Offer For Sale Announced

Shares of Indostar Capital Finance Ltd. fell about 5% during early trade on Wednesday after promoters Indostar Capital and Everstone Capital Partners II LLC proposed to sell up to 1.93 crore equity shares, representing 14.21% of the total paid-up equity share capital of the company.

The company announced the sale of these equity shares in accordance with the comprehensive framework on offer for the sale of shares through the stock exchange mechanism issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

The offer is to take place over two trading days—on Wednesday for non-retail investors and on Thursday for retail investors.

The floor price for the offer shall be Rs 95 per share, according to a May 2 exchange filing.