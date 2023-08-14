India's WPI Inflation Contracts 1.36% In July; Food Prices Rise On High Vegetable Rates

India's wholesale prices contracted for the fourth straight month in July on the back of decline in fuel and power prices.

However, wholesale prices in the food basket rose with ballooning prices of vegetables, including tomatoes and onions, due to supply-side challenges.

The wholesale price index contracted 1.36% in July against a 4.12% decline in June, according to data released by the Office of Economic Adviser on Monday. The median estimate of 18 economists compiled by Bloomberg projected a WPI deflation of 2.5% during the month under review.

The WPI inflation in primary articles grew 7.57%, compared with a 2.87% decline in the previous month. Wholesale prices in the fuel segment declined to 12.79% in July, compared to a 12.63% fall in June.

The WPI food inflation in July stood at 7.75% against a deflation of 1.24% in June. The wholesale price index for manufactured products saw a decline of 2.51% compared with a deflation of 2.71% in the previous month.

The July WPI for edible oils declined 22.60%, against a decline of 28.77% month-on-month.