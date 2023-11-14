India's Wholesale Inflation Falls To -0.52% In October
The wholesale price index-based inflation rate has been in negative zone since April.
The Wholesale Price Index-based inflation remained in the negative territory for the seventh straight month in October at a negative 0.52%, on easing prices of food items.
The WPI-based inflation rate has been in the negative zone since April and was at negative 0.26% in September 2023. In October last year, WPI was at 8.67%.
Inflation in food articles eased to 2.53% in October. It was 3.35% in the previous month.
'The negative rate of inflation in October, 2023, is primarily due to fall in prices of chemicals and chemical products, electricity, textiles, basic metals, food products, paper and paper products, etc. as compared to the corresponding month of previous year,' the commerce and industry ministry said on Tuesday.
The fuel and power basket inflation was at a negative 2.47% in October, against a negative 3.35% in September.
In manufactured products, the inflation rate was at negative 1.13%, as against negative 1.34% in September.
The annual retail or consumer price inflation for October hit a 5-month low of 4.87%, data released on Monday showed.