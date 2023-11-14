BQPrimeEconomy & FinanceIndia's Wholesale Inflation Falls To -0.52% In October
India's Wholesale Inflation Falls To -0.52% In October

The wholesale price index-based inflation rate has been in negative zone since April.

14 Nov 2023, 03:19 PM IST
BQPrime
A customer hands rupee banknotes to a vendor at a wholesale vegetable market in Ahmedabad, India, on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. A spike in inflation in June justifies the decision of Indian policymakers to maintain higher rates for longer, the country's central bank said in a report.
The Wholesale Price Index-based inflation remained in the negative territory for the seventh straight month in October at a negative 0.52%, on easing prices of food items.

The WPI-based inflation rate has been in the negative zone since April and was at negative 0.26% in September 2023. In October last year, WPI was at 8.67%.

Inflation in food articles eased to 2.53% in October. It was 3.35% in the previous month.

'The negative rate of inflation in October, 2023, is primarily due to fall in prices of chemicals and chemical products, electricity, textiles, basic metals, food products, paper and paper products, etc. as compared to the corresponding month of previous year,' the commerce and industry ministry said on Tuesday.

The fuel and power basket inflation was at a negative 2.47% in October, against a negative 3.35% in September.

In manufactured products, the inflation rate was at negative 1.13%, as against negative 1.34% in September.

The annual retail or consumer price inflation for October hit a 5-month low of 4.87%, data released on Monday showed.

