India's Russian Oil Imports Hit Record High In February

India's imports of crude oil from Russia soared to a record 1.6 million barrels per day, in February, and is now higher than combined imports from traditional suppliers Iraq and Saudi Arabia.

Russia continued to be the single largest supplier of crude oil, which is converted into petrol and diesel at refineries, for a fifth straight month by supplying more than one-third of all oil India imported, according to energy cargo tracker Vortexa.

Refiners continue to snap up plenty of Russian cargoes available at a discount to other grades.