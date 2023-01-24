India's Pension Pickle A Challenge To Fiscal Prudence

In a research note released on Mar. 24, 2022, the State Bank of India's Economic Research division called the trend of reverting back to the OPS fiscal 'hara-kiri.' The report argued that the continuation of the OPS in the long term would not be viable with a growing implicit public pension debt and an ageing population.

A latest report by the Reserve Bank of India has also cautioned against reverting to the old pension scheme. It called the move "a major risk looming large on the subnational fiscal horizon."

The annual savings of reverting back are short-lived, which will come at the cost of accumulating unfunded pension liabilities in the coming years, it said.

The savings referred to here are the immediate gains that state governments that revert to OPS will realise. They now don't have to make monthly contributions to the pension corpus of each employee.

Mukesh Kumar Anand, an assistant professor at the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy, told BQ Prime that the NPS is currently an addition to the OPS. The old system continues for the defence forces and in civilian services, both for existing retirees and recruits prior to Jan. 1, 2004.

"The government contributions for the new civilian recruits only added to the continuing trend of expenditure on account of the OPS. The liability and expenditure under OPS have continued unaddressed—it could have only reached an inflection point (at the earliest) somewhere in the late 2030s," he said.

Anand suggests that the first step in bringing about sustainable pension reform would be to rationalise the existing benefits under OPS and not place the entire burden of adjustment on new civilian recruits.

He added that any reform must equally target all active recruits and even the old system must be checked for overreaching beyond the true objective of pensions.

In the event the OPS system must continue in its present form, Anand said, then it would compel the government to function with fewer people in service or with workers segmented in such a way that they are excluded from a formal system of old-age income support and security. The latter would stem the immediately growing burden but give rise to an unsettling social divide.

However, a trend of lower recruitment has already been noted in government jobs. The number of candidates recommended by recruiting agencies for appointment in different central government departments since 2014 has been declining on a year-over-year basis, according to Lok Sabha responses.

The Seventh Pay Commission, which periodically evaluates and recommends revisions of salaries and pensions for government employees, also said the central government's share in organised sector employment has gradually decreased over the past 15 years.

In 2012, when the commission last convened, the central government employed 8.5% of the organised workforce. This was a decline of about 4%, from 12.4% in 1994.