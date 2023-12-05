India's November Services PMI Expands At Its Slowest Pace In One Year

India's services sector expanded at its slowest pace in a year in November as output and new business expansion remained soft, a private survey showed.

Despite falling from 58.4 in October to a one-year low of 56.9 in November, the seasonally adjusted S&P Global India Services Business Activity Index pointed to a rise in output across the sector. The rate of expansion was also considerably stronger than its long-run average, according to a release on Tuesday.

Composite PMI also fell from 58.4 in October to 57.4 in November—the lowest in a year.

The upturn reportedly stemmed from new client wins, demand strength and favourable market conditions. Granular data showed widespread slowdowns in rates of growth for both new orders and output across the four broad areas of the service economy.