India's Merchandise Exports To Cross Rs 58.46 Lakh Crore In FY23: GTRI

India's merchandise imports are estimated to grow by about 16% to $710 billion (Rs 58.46 lakh crore) in this fiscal owing to jump in inbound shipments of crude oil, coal, diamonds, chemicals and electronics, according to a report by economic think tank GTRI.

The Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) also said that the Indian economy will be moderately impacted by weak global demand and recession in large economies.

Six product categories - petroleum, crude oil; coal, coke; diamond, precious metals; chemicals, pharma, rubber, plastics; electronics; and machinery - account for 82% of India's total merchandise imports.