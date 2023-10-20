India’s Macro Fundamentals Remain Solid, Says RBI Governor

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said that solid domestic fundamentals, in the face of mixed global news, are a strong point for India.

“Data points that are coming in from other economies are mixed, and crude oil prices have also gone up. These uncertainties were there already, but they are becoming more pronounced now in some sense,” Das told reporters at the sidelines of an event in Delhi.

The RBI governor was referring to bond yields, policy pronouncements from major economies, mixed data and rising crude oil prices, he said.

“The headline is that our macro-fundamentals continue to be sound, and the financial sector continues to be sound. On both parameters, India scores well,” Das said.