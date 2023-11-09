India's GDP To Grow 6.7% In 2023, 6.1% In 2024: Moody's

Economic growth in India has held up, buoyed by solid domestic demand, despite repercussions from global financial tightening, according to Moody's Investors Service Inc.

The country's growth momentum remains strong, and the economy is expected to grow 6.7% in 2023, followed by growth of 6.1% in 2024 and 6.3% in 2025. High-frequency indicators show that the economy's strong second-quarter momentum carried into the third quarter, the credit ratings agency said in a release.

Robust collections of the goods and services tax, surging auto sales, rising consumer optimism and double-digit credit growth suggest urban-consumption demand will likely remain resilient amid the festive season. However, rural demand, which has shown nascent signs of improvement, remains vulnerable to uneven monsoon that could lower crop yields and farm income, it said.