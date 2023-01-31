India's FY23 Fiscal Deficit Widens To 59.8% Of Full-Year Target

The central government's fiscal deficit for April-December 2022 widened to 59.8% of its target for the full fiscal.

In actual terms, the government incurred a fiscal deficit of Rs 9.92 lakh crore, against its annual budgeted figure of Rs 16.6 lakh crore in the first nine months of the year, according to data released by the Controller General of Accounts.

Although the government is expected to breach its fiscal deficit in actual terms, the fiscal deficit as a percentage of the GDP is likely to remain at 6.4%.

According to ICRA's Chief Economist Aditi Nayar, "With a typical surge in receipts in the last quarter and a cushion provided by an assessed YoY decline in tax devolution, we expect the overshoot in the GoI's fiscal deficit to be limited to Rs 0.8 trillion (Rs 80,000 crore) relative to the FY23 BE, with the target of 6.4% of GDP likely to be met."

The increase in the fiscal deficit on a YoY basis has jumped from Rs 7.59 lakh crore (50.4% of target) in FY22 to Rs 9.92 lakh crore (59.8% of target) in FY23.

But a monthly observation in comparison to November 2022 indicates that the actual monthly spike in fiscal deficit has been much lesser than previous months at Rs 14,822 crore.

The growth in the gross tax revenue stood at a marginal 0.8% in December 2022, dampened by personal income tax and excise duty, said Nayar.

ICRA estimates that the amount that remains to be disbursed to the states in the last quarter will be around Rs 1 lakh crore, lower than the transfer of Rs 4.3 lakh crore in Q4 FY22, offering a cushion in the remainder of this year.